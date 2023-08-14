Home / Sports / Football News / Durand Cup: Indian Air Force hold defending champs Bengaluru FC to 1-1 draw

Durand Cup: Indian Air Force hold defending champs Bengaluru FC to 1-1 draw

Defending champions Bengaluru FC failed to break the Indian Air Force FT's defence to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Durand Cup opener

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Indian Air Force draw with Bengaluru FC 1-1 at the Durand Cup. Photo: Durand Cup X handle

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Defending champions Bengaluru FC failed to break the Indian Air Force FT's defence to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Durand Cup opener here on Monday.

Vivek Kumar (21st) put the Air Men ahead in the first half after a defensive error, only for BFC's Salam Johnson Singh to draw level in the 59th minute.

The Bibiano Fernandes-coached side, who are playing a youth team, made all the substitutions to bolster their attack but failed to get the winning goal and settled for a point.

— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 14, 2023Robin Yadav had the best chance of clinching it for the champions, when he followed an Edmund free-kick beautifully at the far post, but his header from hand-shaking distance found Air Force keeper Dinesh's glove, struck the left upright and went out for a corner.

Playing in a 4-4-3 formation, BFC had the lion's share of possession in the game.

They also had 14 shots at goal to their opponent's six, with six of those shots on target, but despite seven minutes added on in the end, the deadlock could not be broken.

This was BFC's first game in Group C, while the IAFFT will have one more to go, after having lost the first to Gokulam Kerala, who currently top the group with two wins out of two.

IAFFT scored the goal out of nowhere when Shrivas' effort to control the ball saw the centre-back lose his footing, allowing Vivek to slot home past an out-of-position Sahil Poonia.

After the change of ends, substitute Monirul Molla received the ball in the box and turned his marker, before feeding it for Johnson, who made no mistake in smashing home past Dinesh from a tight angle to draw the Blue Colts level.

Also Read

Durand Cup 2023: Details of teams, venues, live-streaming, and more

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Indian football teams at Asian Games: Here's how they have performed so far

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 winner, match results and history

AIFF studying feasibility of allowing PIO footballers in national teams

Premier League: Fulham's Caicedo completes medical, ready to join Chelsea

Man United vs Wolves in EPL, Atletico Madrid starts its campaign in La Liga

Real Madrid sign goalkeeper Kepa on loan from Chelsea after Courtois injury

Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazilian star's medical to be completed today - Report

Topics :Indian footballfootballBengaluru FC

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story