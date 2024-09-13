Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Cristiano Ronaldo creates history with 1 bn social media followers

Cristiano Ronaldo creates history with 1 bn social media followers

Cristiano was already the most followed person on Instagram, with more than 639 million followers, and is now at the top of the overall charts

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 12:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cristiano Ronaldo just doesn’t seem to stop breaking records, whether on the field or off of it. The 39-year-old has reached 1 billion followers across all his social media platforms, just a month after launching his own YouTube channel, which garnered a record 10 million subscribers in a day.

The Portugal and Al Nassr forward took to his social media platforms to express his excitement about achieving this feat and said, “We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.”

“You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.”

Here's Cristiano Ronaldo's social media followers breakdown:
 
Cristiano Ronaldo followers on social media
Platform Followers
Instagram 639 million
Facebook 170.5 million
X (formerly known as Twitter) 113 million
YouTube 60.6 million

Ronaldo recently scored his record 900th career goal in Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory against Croatia, making him the first player ever to achieve such a feat in football history.

Cristiano was already the most followed person on Instagram, with more than 639 million followers, and is now at the top of the overall following charts as well.

More From This Section

Spanish footballer convicted of sexual assault for touching a mascot

Erik ten Hag shrugs off Ronaldo reopening wounds with Man United

Ligue 1 legal board orders PSG to pay Mbappe 55m euros in unpaid wages

Anwar, East Bengal, Delhi FC move Delhi HC, seek stay on suspension by AIFF

Life after Mbappe is proving better than expected for Ligue 1 leaders PSG


Ronaldo, 39, continues to look impressive on the pitch for both club and country and hopes to reach the 1,000-goal mark and be remembered forever in the history books of the sport.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ronaldo, Carsley and Georgia stole the spotlight at UEFA Nations League

Late strike from Ronaldo help Portugal beat Scotland 2-1 in Nations League

UEFA Nations League 2024: POR vs SCO, SUI vs ESP live time and streaming

Ronaldo becomes 1st player to reach 900 career goals; check all top scorers

Top five Premier League footballers who returned to their former clubs

Topics :Cristiano RonaldofootballsportsYouTubeInstagramFacebookTwitter

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story