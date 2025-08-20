Durand Cup 2025 S/F: East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour live time, streaming

The 134th Durand Cup semifinal will witness a fascinating clash of tradition and ambition when East Bengal lock horns with debutants Diamond Harbour FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan today in the second semifinal of the tournament. For East Bengal, the tie represents a golden chance to build on their derby triumph over Mohun Bagan and move closer to reclaiming their stature as a cup-winning force. Led by Oscar Bruzon, the Red and Gold brigade has showcased consistency, confidence, and attacking sharpness throughout the tournament. On the other hand, Diamond Harbour FC arrive with nothing to lose and everything to gain. The newcomers have already made headlines by upsetting Mohammedan Sporting and Jamshedpur FC, and under Kibu Vicuna, they embody the fearlessness of true dark horses.

The winner of the second semifinal of Durand Cup 2025 between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour will face North East United FC on August 23 in the final, after they defeated Shillong Lajong 1-0 in the first semifinal on Tuesday. East Bengal Team News East Bengal will once again look to their experienced core to guide them in this crucial knockout tie. Striker Dimitrios Diamantakos, fresh from his match-winning brace against Mohun Bagan, is expected to lead the line. Injured forward Hamid Ahadad remains doubtful, while Bipin Singh and Edmund Lalrindika should provide width and pace from the flanks. In midfield, Miguel Figueira and Naorem Mahesh Singh will dictate play, combining creativity with tireless work rate. The defence, anchored by Kevin Sibille, has shown solidity, with Prabhsukhan Gill continuing to impress in goal. Coach Oscar Bruzon is likely to emphasise balance, ensuring that East Bengal's attacking momentum is matched by defensive discipline.

Diamond Harbour Team News Diamond Harbour FC’s campaign has been fuelled by collective belief and standout individual performances. Quarterfinal hero Sairuatkima, who scored twice against Jamshedpur FC, will be their key attacking threat alongside the experienced Luka Majcen, who struck a dramatic winner against Mohammedan Sporting in the group stage. Midfield energy will come from Rakesh Oram and Samuel Lalmuanpuia, while their defence will need to remain compact to absorb East Bengal’s pressure. Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya, with his big-match experience, will be crucial in organising the backline. Head coach Kibu Vicuna is expected to set up his side with a fearless but organised approach, banking on their ability to strike decisively in transition.

Durand Cup 2025 S/F: East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour starting 11 East Bengal starting 11 (probable): Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Kevin Sibille, Mohamad Rakip, Miguel Figueira, Naorem Mahesh, Edmund Lalrindika, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Hamid Ahadad Diamond Harbour starting 11 (probable): Susnata Malik (GK), Ajith Kumar, Mikel Kortazar, Naresh Singh, Melroy Assisi, Clayton, Lalliansanga, Paul Ramfangzauva, Girik Khosla, Luka Majcen, Joby Justin Durand Cup 2025 S/F: East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour head-to-head The second semifinal of Durand Cup 2025 will be the first time East Bengal and Diamond Harbour face each other in a match. Durand Cup 2025 S/F: East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour live streaming and telecast details When will the second semifinal of Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The second semifinal of Durand Cup 2025 between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour will be played on Wednesday, August 20. Where will the Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour be played? The second semifinal of Durand Cup 2025 between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on August 20. What time will the Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour begin? The second semifinal of Durand Cup 2025 between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour will kick off at 7 PM IST.