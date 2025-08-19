Referee steals spotlight with unexpected injury in Durand Cup semi-final

In a bizarre turn of events, the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final tie between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United saw the match referee walking off the field with an injury during the first half of the tie. The referee appeared to have pulled his calf and instructed the 4th assistant to get him some treatment. While the NorthEast physios did treat his injury on the ground, he was still not fully satisfied and hobbled off the pitch as one of the assistant referees stepped in to resume the tie. Check the Durand Cup semifinal LIVE SCORE UPDATES here NorthEast United ahead in 1st half The tie saw NorthEast United get ahead in the tie with a Redeem banger in the 35th minute which puts the Highlanders in prime position to book their 2nd consecutive final spot in the tournament on the night.