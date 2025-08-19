Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Referee steals spotlight with unexpected injury in Durand Cup semi-final

Referee steals spotlight with unexpected injury in Durand Cup semi-final

The referee appeared to have pulled his calf and instructed the 4th assistant to get him some treatment.

Durand Cup 2025

Durand Cup 2025

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bizarre turn of events, the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final tie between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United saw the match referee walking off the field with an injury during the first half of the tie.  The referee appeared to have pulled his calf and instructed the 4th assistant to get him some treatment. While the NorthEast physios did treat his injury on the ground, he was still not fully satisfied and hobbled off the pitch as one of the assistant referees stepped in to resume the tie.  Check the Durand Cup semifinal LIVE SCORE UPDATES here  NorthEast United ahead in 1st half  The tie saw NorthEast United get ahead in the tie with a Redeem banger in the 35th minute which puts the Highlanders in prime position to book their 2nd consecutive final spot in the tournament on the night.
 
 

More From This Section

Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United

Durand Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE, Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United semi-final: SLFC 0-1 NEU in 1st half

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

AIFF wanted to alert SC on ISL issue before flip-flopping on Sports Bill

Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid coach lauds Mastantuono, shrugs off Messi pick as world's best

Everton Football Club

Premier League: Grealish debuts for Everton in loss at promoted Leeds

Football generic image

Mainz edge past Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in German cup, Hertha narrowly wins

Topics : Football News Indian Football Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon