Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid coach lauds Mastantuono, shrugs off Messi pick as world's best

Real Madrid coach lauds Mastantuono, shrugs off Messi pick as world's best

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has praised the maturity of teenager newcomer Franco Mastantuono and downplayed the player's choice of former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as the world's best player.

Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso. (Photo: @XabiAlonso twitter)
AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has praised the maturity of teenager newcomer Franco Mastantuono and downplayed the player's choice of former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as the world's best player.

The 18-year-old Mastantuono signed a six-year deal with Madrid and said during his introduction last week that he considers his countryman Messi the best in the world.

It's logical for Messi to be his favorite player," Alonso said on Monday. "He's from Argentina and he's left-footed, so it's no surprise to me.

Messi dueled with Cristiano Ronaldo for years when he played for Barcelona and Ronaldo also considered by many the best in the world played for Madrid. Now, Ronaldo is playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia while Messi is with Inter Miami in the United States. 

Madrid already reached a deal to sign Mastantuono but had to wait until the former River Plate player turned 18. The club reportedly paid 45 million euros ($52.5 million) in the transfer.

The first time I spoke to Mastantuono, I was struck by his personality," the new Madrid coach said. "He was 17 then, and he was very sure of himself. He didn't seem at all concerned about making the jump to Real Madrid. That maturity and quality has been evident since he arrived. I know he'll settle in quickly, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Alonso added Mastantuono could see playing time in the team's opening La Liga match on Tuesday against Osasuna.

He'll bring us quality and energy, he's highly committed, the coach said. "He's got great drive from a defensive perspective. In the little time I've spent with him I can see that Argentine spirit, he's a warrior, but he's got quality, too. He's a combative player and he's got a beautiful left foot, both from set-pieces and in the final pass. He's got lovely technique and he's very young. We have to guide him, but he's already playing at a very decent level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC to hear plea in AIFF-FSDL dispute over ISL clubs' contract renewals

Napoli striker Lukaku might require thigh surgery ahead of season

De Gea back to Old Trafford? Man United's goalkeeping woes since his exit

EPL matchweek1: Key takeaways from the opening weekend of Premier League

Durand Cup 2025 semi-finals schedule, live match time and streaming

Topics :Football NewsReal Madrid

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story