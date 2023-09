Down to 10 men in the 62nd Minute, no one would have thought that Mohun Bagan Super Giants would walk out of the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium in the football-mad city of Kolkata.

The Durand Cup Final in Numbers

17- Number of titles won by Mohun Bagan

99- Minutes played in the game

14- Minutes of added time

104- Derby win for Mohun Bagan

132- Final of the Durand Cup

9- Wins for Mohun Bagan in the last 10 Kolkata Derby games

23- Number of years it took Mohun Bagan to win thier next Durand Cup title