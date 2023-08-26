Durand Cup: Team effort helps FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 to enter semis

Former champions FC Goa marched into the 132nd Durand Cup football tournament semifinals, defeating Chennaiyin FC 4-1, here on Saturday.

Carl Mchugh (30th), Carlos Martinez (37th), Noah Sadoui (90+1st) and Victor Rodriguez (90+3d) were the goalscorers for the Goan side.

Bikash Yumnam opened the scoring for Chennaiyin in the fifth minute when he found the net from a corner.

The Gaurs responded with fervour, with Martinez hitting the bar and Udanta missing an opportunity.

They equalised after 30 minutes when Udanta's cross was headed back by Noah and converted by new signing Mchugh.

The Perfect Foundation Day Gift! Into the #IndianOilDurandCup Semi-Finals!

Goa's Noah and Carlos both came close to scoring, but Chennaiyin's Samik denied them.

Spaniard Martinez then executed an exceptional chip, securing the Gaurs' comeback with his third goal of the tournament.

Chennaiyin substituted to counter Noah's threat and began the second half more assertively.

Dheeraj made crucial saves to thwart Chennaiyin's Ayush Sangwan's efforts.

In the added time, Noah brought up his fifth goal of the tournament.

Mchugh turned provider, finding Noah's run inside the box, who brought it down beautifully to nail it past Samik with a shot on the turn.

The CFC custodian was then beaten for a fourth time, when Boris laid it on to Victor's path a couple of minutes later.

The substitute took a brilliant first touch to leave his marker behind and blasted a left-footer into the left top corner of the Chennaiyin net.