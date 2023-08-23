Home / Sports / Football News / Trouble for Karim Benzema: Not fitting into tactics says Al-Ittihad manager

Trouble for Karim Benzema: Not fitting into tactics says Al-Ittihad manager

Benzema moved to Al-Ittihad after spending 11 years at Spanish club Real Madrid

BS Web Team New Delhi
Karim Benzema with his Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Santo. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Karim Benzema moved to Saudi Arabia after spending more than 13 years at Real Madrid. He joined the Saudi Pro League defending champions Al-Ittihad on a free transfer deal. He is reportedly drawing a salary of $218 million per annum, which is even more than Neymar Junior’s at Al Ahli. However, all that might not matter as he could be either seen warming the bench or getting transferred. 

What’s the issue at heart?

According to a Saudi newspaper, Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has informed the board at the club that he does not think that the French striker would fit his style of play. The former Tottenham manager is said to have also cleared away from Benzema’s signing saying that he did not want him in the team anyways.  

There are rumours that Benzema requested captaincy at Al-Ittihad, but was refused Nuno. Benzema, a Ballon d'Or winner with 420 club goals to his name for Real Madrid and Olympique Lyon, is reportedly 'not comfortable' working in the current environment at Al-Ittihad. 

So far, Benzema has appeared in two games for Ittihad and managed one assist playing for the full 90 minutes in both matches. 

What’s the way forward?

With almost all European big guns playing in the Saudi Perao Lague., Benzema, 35, wouldn’t want to let go of as handsome a paycheque as he is getting. He might let his football do the talking as his experience of almost 20 years in professional leagues would surely come to his rescue. Alao for Ittihad, it would not be a wise deal to let go of a player of Benzema’s stature after spending so much.

Also Read

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

Liverpool's Fabinho joins Benzema and Kante at Saud club Al Ittihad

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

Mumbai City to play AFC Champions League home games in Pune

Premier League: Man City's Pep Guardiola undergoes emergency back surgery

Durand Cup: Quarterfinal berths confirmed, Mohun Bagan face Mumbai City FC

Premier League: Odegaard's penalty leads 10-man Arsenal to win over Palace

EPL: Arsenal visits Palace, AC Milan opens season at Bologna in Serie A

Topics :footballReal MadridFranceSaudi Arabia

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story