Trouble for Karim Benzema: Not fitting into tactics says Al-Ittihad manager

Karim Benzema moved to Saudi Arabia after spending more than 13 years at Real Madrid. He joined the Saudi Pro League defending champions Al-Ittihad on a free transfer deal. He is reportedly drawing a salary of $218 million per annum, which is even more than Neymar Junior’s at Al Ahli. However, all that might not matter as he could be either seen warming the bench or getting transferred.

What’s the issue at heart?

According to a Saudi newspaper, Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has informed the board at the club that he does not think that the French striker would fit his style of play. The former Tottenham manager is said to have also cleared away from Benzema’s signing saying that he did not want him in the team anyways.

Benzema is here

A new tiger will roar

There are rumours that Benzema requested captaincy at Al-Ittihad, but was refused Nuno. Benzema, a Ballon d'Or winner with 420 club goals to his name for Real Madrid and Olympique Lyon, is reportedly 'not comfortable' working in the current environment at Al-Ittihad.

So far, Benzema has appeared in two games for Ittihad and managed one assist playing for the full 90 minutes in both matches.

What’s the way forward?

With almost all European big guns playing in the Saudi Perao Lague., Benzema, 35, wouldn’t want to let go of as handsome a paycheque as he is getting. He might let his football do the talking as his experience of almost 20 years in professional leagues would surely come to his rescue. Alao for Ittihad, it would not be a wise deal to let go of a player of Benzema’s stature after spending so much.