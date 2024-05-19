Home / Sports / Football News / EPL 2023-24: Four in a row as Manchester City crowned champions of England

EPL 2023-24: Four in a row as Manchester City crowned champions of England

Standing on 88 points before this game, City needed to win their game to end the dependency on any other results and remain firmly in position to lift the cup

EPL 2024 Manchester City wins the Premier League
EPL 2024 Manchester City wins the Premier League . Photo: X
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have completed a quadruple of English Premier League wins as they won their last match of EPL 2023-24 against West Ham 3-1 to finish at the top of the league points table and claim the trophy. 
Standing on 88 points before this game, City needed to win their final game to end the dependency on any other results and remain firmly in position to lift the cup. Arsenal with 89 points finished in the second position while Liverpool finished in third and Aston Villa in fourth with 82 and 68 points respectively. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


These four teams will get a direct entry into the Uefa Champions League 2024-25. On the other hand, two other big clubs Chelsea and Manchester United finished in sixth and eighth place respectively. 

What lies ahead of City?

City is out of the race for the Champions League 2023-24 and thus the treble of FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League wouldn't be possible this time around. However, they can still win the FA Cup where they will face Manchester United in the final on Saturday, May 25 at the Wembley Stadium in London. 

Also Read

Premier League Arsenal vs Man City Highlights: Goalless draw at Etihad Stadium

EPL today's match: Liverpool vs Man City match time, predictions, streaming

Champions League QFs full schedule, live match time (IST), live streaming

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Apple close to finalizing deal with FIFA over TV rights, says report

Vinicius Junior injured in Real Madrid's Champions League QF match vs City

Man City knocked out of Champions League 2024; Real Madrid seals SF spot

Uefa CL: Mbapp scores twice as PSG beats Barcelona to reverse 1st-leg loss

Uefa CL 2023-24: Dortmund digs deep to beat Atltico 5-4 on aggregate

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester Cityfootball

First Published: May 19 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story