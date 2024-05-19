EPL 2023-24: Four in a row as Manchester City crowned champions of England

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have completed a quadruple of English Premier League wins as they won their last match of EPL 2023-24 against West Ham 3-1 to finish at the top of the league points table and claim the trophy.

Standing on 88 points before this game, City needed to win their final game to end the dependency on any other results and remain firmly in position to lift the cup. Arsenal with 89 points finished in the second position while Liverpool finished in third and Aston Villa in fourth with 82 and 68 points respectively.

These four teams will get a direct entry into the Uefa Champions League 2024-25. On the other hand, two other big clubs Chelsea and Manchester United finished in sixth and eighth place respectively.

What lies ahead of City?

City is out of the race for the Champions League 2023-24 and thus the treble of FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League wouldn't be possible this time around. However, they can still win the FA Cup where they will face Manchester United in the final on Saturday, May 25 at the Wembley Stadium in London.