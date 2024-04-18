Home / Sports / Football News / Vinicius Junior injured in Real Madrid's Champions League QF match vs City

Vinicius Junior injured in Real Madrid's Champions League QF match vs City

The Brazil winger appeared to hurt his groin during a race to the ball with City defender Kyle Walker in extra time at Etihad Stadium.

Vincius Junior
AP Manchester (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:41 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vincius Junior was taken off injured in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Brazil winger appeared to hurt his groin during a race to the ball with City defender Kyle Walker in extra time at Etihad Stadium.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He was holding the inside of his thigh and dropped to the ground in pain before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez in the 103rd minute.
 

The game had gone into extra time after it finished 1-1 in regulation. The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

Rodrygo fired 14-time champion Madrid ahead in the 12th minute and Kevin De Bruyne leveled for City in the 76th.

Real Madrid advanced to the semifinals after winning 4-3 on penalties.

Antonio Rudiger struck the decisive spot kick after the game had finished 1-1 through extra time and 4-4 on aggregate.

Also Read

Champions League today's match: Atletico vs Inter time, streaming details

Man City knocked out of Champions League 2024; Real Madrid seals SF spot

FA Cup: Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0; De Bruyne back for City in 5-0 win

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Man City knocked out of Champions League 2024; Real Madrid seals SF spot

Uefa CL: Mbapp scores twice as PSG beats Barcelona to reverse 1st-leg loss

Uefa CL 2023-24: Dortmund digs deep to beat Atltico 5-4 on aggregate

Bayer Leverkusen wins first Bundesliga title, ending Munich's 11-year reign

Champions Mohammedan Sporting end I-League campaign with shocking loss

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Real MadridUefa Champions League

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story