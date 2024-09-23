EPL 2024, MNC vs ARS highlights: Gunners hold Manchester City for a draw

Defending champions Manchester City dropped their first points of the English Premier League 2024-25 season after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday, September 22, at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s City entered the match as favourites, having maintained a 100 per cent winning record in their previous four games. However, Guardiola’s former subordinate, now Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, had other plans as the Gunners were ready to challenge City.

Manchester City, who are eyeing their record-extending fifth EP title, started the game on a high, with their goal machine Erling Haaland netting his 100th goal for his side, following a through ball from Savinho. However, the home team suffered a major setback in the 21st minute when star player Rodri was forced off the field after picking up a knee injury.