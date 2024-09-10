Table toppers across top five European leagues after international break

With the week-long international break in football about to end, the focus of fans is ready to shift from international football to club football. Players will now head back to their respective clubs across Europe and will try to help their teams secure the league silverware. The action across the top five European leagues, i.e., Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1, will resume this week. But who are the five teams that will restart their league at the top of the table? Let’s take a look.

The defending champions, Manchester City, are once again leading the Premier League points table with nine points from three games in their 2024-25 season. They started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Chelsea before defeating Ipswich Town 4-1 and West Ham United 3-1 to keep their perfect run intact. Pep Guardiola’s side will next face Brentford on September 14 to restart their campaign.

La Liga: Barcelona





Ronaldo becomes 1st player to reach 900 career goals The Catalonian side, FC Barcelona, has started their 2024-25 season on a high under their new manager Hansi Flick. They won all four of their matches and are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 12 points. Barcelona began their campaign with victories over Valencia, Athletic Club, and Rayo Vallecano with an identical 2-1 scoreline before annihilating Valladolid 7-0 in their last game before the international break. They will now play against Girona on September 15.

Bundesliga: FC Heidenheim

After Bayer Leverkusen’s historic run last season, the Bundesliga has yet another surprise team leading the table in the 2024-25 season. With six points in two games, FC Heidenheim is leading the Bundesliga at the moment. They defeated FC St. Pauli 2-0 in their first game before defeating Augsburg 4-0 in their second. However, their real test will begin now as they will next face Borussia Dortmund on September 14.

Serie A: Inter Milan

The defending champions, Inter Milan, are currently leading the Serie A points table despite having a mixed start to their season. Inter began their season with a 2-2 draw against Genoa before beating Lecce 2-0 and Atalanta 4-0 in their next two games. They currently lead the table with seven points under their belt. They will next face Monza on September 16.

Ligue 1: PSG

Despite losing their biggest draw, Kylian Mbappe, before the start of the 2024-25 season, the French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, are in red-hot form this season with nine points from their first three games. They started their campaign with a 4-1 win over Le Havre before dismantling Montpellier 6-0 in their second match. In their final match before the break, they beat their biggest opponents in the league, Lille, 3-1 to keep their perfect start intact and cement their place at the top of the table. They will now face Brest in their returning fixture on September 15.