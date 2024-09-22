Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bayern Munich win 5-0 against Werder Bremen to go top of the table

Bayern has 20 goals in only its last three games after beating Holstein Kiel 6-1 last week and demolishing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich
AP Bremen
Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 9:57 AM IST
Michael Olise scored twice and Harry Kane scored his 10th club goal of the season as Bayern Munich brushed aside Werder Bremen 5-0 for its latest big win on Saturday.

Bayern has 20 goals in only its last three games after beating Holstein Kiel 6-1 last week and demolishing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

It was Bayern's sixth win in six games in all competitions under new coach Vincent Kompany, and comes ahead of playing Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen next week. Bayern has 16 goals and three conceded from its four Bundesliga games.

Also on Saturday, Vincenzo Grifo scored twice as Freiburg beat Heidenheim 3-0 for its third win in four league games. Union Berlin won 2-1 against Hoffenheim, which has lost three in a row.

Promoted Holstein Kiel earned its first top-division point when Shuto Machino's 89th-minute goal salvaged a 2-2 draw at Bochum.

Eintracht Frankfurt hosted Borussia Moenchengladbach later Saturday.


Topics :BundesligaBayern MunichHarry Kane

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

