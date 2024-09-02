Premier League: City to Liverpool, who are the top five teams after week 3

After three weeks of high-intensity action, the Premier League 2024-25 season is now going on an international break as the match week four action begins on Saturday, September 14, 2024. The first week of the newest Premier League saw some surprising moments, such as Manchester United getting beaten 2-1 by Brighton, Crystal Palace holding Chelsea for the first draw between the two sides since 1995, and Erling Haaland equalling Thierry Henry for the most number of Premier League hat-tricks—eight hat-tricks. But which are the five teams that are top of the 20-team Premier League 2024 points tableafter three weeks? Let’s take a look.

1. Manchester City

Matches: 3

3 Won: 3

3 Draw: 0

0 Lost: 0

0 Points: 9

9 G/D: 7





The four-time defending champions, Manchester City, are once again at the top of the points table after winning all three of their matches this season so far. Pep Guardiola's side started their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before beating Ipswich Town 4-1 at the Etihad and West Ham United 3-1 at London Stadium. With seven goals from three matches, including three hat-tricks, Erling Haaland is once again the star player for the defending champions.

2. Liverpool

Matches: 3

3 Won: 3

3 Draw: 0

0 Lost: 0

0 Points: 9

9 G/D: 7

After Jurgen Klopp decided to leave Anfield before the 2024-25 season, the fans had several doubts about how Liverpool would deal with a change of this magnitude. However, the Reds under Arne Slot have cleared all doubts as they are the only team apart from City with a 100 per cent win record in the Premier League this season and the only team that has yet to concede a goal. Their emphatic 3-0 win over United at Old Trafford will give them a huge confidence boost when they return to action after the international break.

3. Brighton

Matches: 3

3 Won: 2

2 Draw: 1

1 Lost: 0

0 Points: 7

7 G/D: 4





In a surprising turn of events, Brighton has secured the third spot after the end of week three with seven points. Brighton started their campaign with a 3-0 win over Everton before beating United 2-1 and holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw. João Pedro, the Brazilian forward, has been the hero for Brighton so far this season, as it was his goals that were the deciding factor in their matches against United and Arsenal.

4. Arsenal

Matches: 3

3 Won: 2

2 Draw: 1

1 Lost: 0

0 Points: 7

7 G/D: 4

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal started their new campaign on the right foot after beating Wolves and Aston Villa with an identical scoreline of 2-0. However, they were forced to play a 1-1 draw by Brighton with one man down after Declan Rice was shown a red card for the first time in his career. However, based on how the Gunners have played in the last couple of seasons, it will be very early to rule them out of title contention.

5. Newcastle

Matches: 3

3 Won: 2

2 Draw: 1

1 Lost: 0

0 Points: 7

7 G/D: 2

Newcastle has also managed to stay unbeaten so far this season with a 1-0 win over newly promoted Southampton before being held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth. However, they made a strong comeback in the third match against Tottenham to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win and finish in fifth position before the international break.