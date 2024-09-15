EPL: Man United beat Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rashford doubled United's lead at Saint Mary's after Matthijs de Ligt's scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 1:22 AM IST
Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The win came after back-to-back defeats for United in a disappointing start to the season.

Rashford hadn't scored since United's 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup in March. He curled in a shot from the edge of the area to put Erik ten Hag's team 2-0 up at Southampton in the 41st minute.

De Ligt, who joined United from Bayern Munich in the off-season, headed in from Bruno Fernandes' cross in the 35th.

It was a much-needed with for United after losses to Brighton and Liverpool in the first three games of the season. But it could have been a different story if Cameron Archer had converted a penalty for Southampton in the 33rd. Instead, his effort was saved by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Newly promoted Southampton was reduced to 10-men when Jack Stephens was sent off in the 79th for a high challenge on Garnacho.


First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 1:22 AM IST

