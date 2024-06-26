Home / Sports / Football News / Euro 2024: Denmark advances to last 16 after 0-0 draw with Serbia

Euro 2024: Denmark advances to last 16 after 0-0 draw with Serbia

Denmark and Slovenia finished even on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary points

Football generic image
Denmark advanced to the last 16 at the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Serbia on Tuesday.
AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 1:40 PM IST
The Danes finished Group C with three points, the same as Slovenia, but ended up in second place because of a better qualifying ranking. Slovenia, which drew 0-0 with group-winner England, also advanced to the knockout stage.

Denmark had most of the chances even though Serbia needed a victory to reach the next round. And almost all of those Danish opportunities came through Christian Eriksen, who was making a record 133rd appearance for his country.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

