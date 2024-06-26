Euro 2024: Denmark advances to last 16 after 0-0 draw with Serbia

Denmark advanced to the last 16 at the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Serbia on Tuesday.

The Danes finished Group C with three points, the same as Slovenia, but ended up in second place because of a better qualifying ranking. Slovenia, which drew 0-0 with group-winner England, also advanced to the knockout stage.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Denmark had most of the chances even though Serbia needed a victory to reach the next round. And almost all of those Danish opportunities came through Christian Eriksen, who was making a record 133rd appearance for his country.

Denmark and Slovenia finished even on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary points.