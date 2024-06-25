Euro Cup 2024 tonight game: DEN vs SRB live match time ENG vs SVN streaming

In the last set of Group B matches of the Uefa European Championships commonly known as Euro Cup 2024, Denmark will be up against Serbia, who are bottom of points table. Denmark need to win today's match to qualify for pre-quarterfinals of Euro Cup 2024 as top two teams from Group B.



ALSO READ: Euro Cup 2024 today match: FRA vs POL live match time, NED vs AUT streaming Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Denmark vs Serbia head-to-head

Matches played: 3

Denmark won: 3

Serbia won: 0

Drawn: 0

Euro Cup 2024: Denmark vs Serbia live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Denmark vs Serbia match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Denmark vs Serbia football match will take place on after midnight today i.e. June 26.

At what time will the Denmark vs Serbia match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Denmark vs Serbia football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 26.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Denmark vs Serbia Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Denmark vs Serbia match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Denmark vs Serbia match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Denmark vs Serbia match in India.

England vs Slovenia UEFA Euro Cup 2024 match

In the second match of Group D, England will take on Slovenia, who are at the third spot on the points table. England have already qualified for the pre-quarterfinals with four points in two games.

Slovenia have a chance to qualify for the last 16 round as top two team if they beat favourites England.

England vs Slovenia head-to-head

Matches Played- 6

England win- 5

Slovenia win-0

Drawn-1

Euro Cup 2024: England vs Slovenia live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the England vs Slovenia match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The England vs Slovenia football match will take place tonight after midnight ie June 26.

At what time will the England vs Slovenia match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The England vs Slovenia football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 26.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the England vs Slovenia Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the England vs Slovenia match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Slovenia match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the England vs Slovenia match in India.