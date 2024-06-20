Euro Cup 2024: Slovenia vs Serbia live match (IST), telecast, streaming

In Group C match of Euro Cup 2024, Slovenia will lock horns with Serbia at Fussball Arena Munich on June 20 at 6:30 AM IST. While Serbia lost their previous match against England, Slovenia held Denmark for a 1-1 draw.

Slovenia will be hopeful of recording its first-ever group stage win, which would leave it with a good chance of making the knockout stages for the first time. Serbia advanced out of the group before, but when competing as Yugoslavia or Serbia and Montenegro. This is its first European Championship as an independent nation.

The two teams last met at Euro Cup 2000, the last time either qualified, with 10-man Yugoslavia fighting back from three goals down to draw 3-3. Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was a substitute during that match.

Serbia and Slovenia team news

Neither coach has reported any injury concerns.

Slovenia vs Serbia keys stats

There has been little to choose between the teams over the years, with six of the eight matches they have played ending in a draw. They have a win apiece.

Slovenia is on a seven-match unbeaten run, which included a surprise 2-0 win over Portugal in a friendly international in March.

Slovenia vs Serbia Head-to-head

Matches: 8

Slovenia Won: 1

Serbia Won: 1

Drawn: 6

Euro Cup 2024: Slovenia vs Serbia live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Slovenia vs Serbia match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Slovenia vs Serbia football match will take place on June 20 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Slovenia vs Serbia match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Slovenia vs Serbia football match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on June 20.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Slovenia vs Serbia Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Slovenia vs Serbia match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Slovenia vs Serbia match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Slovenia vs Serbia match in India.