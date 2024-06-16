After an exhilarating first two days, the Uefa Euro 2024 championship will herald more new teams with newer strategies and surprises for the fans on Day 3. The competition will see three matches on Sunday, June 16 in which six teams from two different groups will be up against each other.

Teams such as Poland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia and England will be involved in the proceedings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Poland vs Netherlands Uefa Euro 2024

In the first match of the day Poland will take on the Netherlands in a Group D encounter at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Head-to-head between Poland and the Netherlands

Matches: 5

Poland Won: 0

Netherlands Won: 4

Drawn: 1

Euro Cup 2024: Poland vs Netherlands live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Poland vs Netherlands match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Poland vs Netherlands football match will take place on June 16.

At what time will the Poland vs Netherlands match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Poland vs Netherlands football match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on June 16.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Poland vs Netherlands Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Poland vs Netherlands match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Hungary vs Switzerland match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Poland vs Netherlands match in India.

Slovenia vs Denmark Uefa Euro 2024

In the second match of the day Slovenia will take on Denmark in a Group C encounter at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Head-to-head between Slovenia and Denmark

Matches: 6

Slovenia Won: 0

Denmark Won: 5

Drawn: 1

Euro Cup 2024: Slovenia vs Denmark live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Slovenia vs Denmark match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Slovenia vs Denmark football match will take place on June 16.

At what time will the Slovenia vs Denmark match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Slovenia vs Denmark football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 16.



Which TV Channels will live telecast the Slovenia vs Denmark Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Slovenia vs Denmark match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Slovenia vs Denmark match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Slovenia vs Denmark match in India.

Serbia vs England Uefa Euro 2024

In the third match of the day Italy will take on Albania in a Group B encounter at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Head-to-head between Serbia and England

Matches: 1

England Won: 1

Serbia Won: 0

Drawn: 0

Euro Cup 2024: Serbia vs England live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Serbia vs England match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Serbia vs England football match will take place on June 17 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Serbia vs England match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Serbia vs England football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 17.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Serbia vs England Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Serbia vs England match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Serbia vs England match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Serbia vs England match in India.