Euro Cup 2024: Germany vs Hungary live match time (IST), telecast streaming

Germany will aim to book a spot in pre-quarterfinals of UEFA European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), when they lock horns with Hungary in a Group A clash at Stuttgart Arena todat at 9:30 PM IST.

What is the significance of Germany vs Hungary match?

Victory for Germany would almost guarantee a spot in the knockout stages (pre-quarterfinals, which begin on June 29), and it would definitely advance if Switzerland also defeats Scotland in the other group match, which will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Another defeat would not end Hungary's chances, as it could still claim one of the four best third-place spots available.

Why Hungary poses great threat to spirited German side?

Germany is winless in its last three meetings against Hungary and was beaten 1-0 in the last game between the two teams in September 2022.





There were off-the-field arguments and protests against the Hungarian government's anti-LGBTQ law during the Euro 2020 match between the two teams in Munich.

Hungary team news

Hungary coach Marco Rossi is hopeful that French-born midfielder Loic Nego will have recovered to face Germany after he was only fit for a place on the bench against Switzerland.

Germany has reported no injury concerns.

Key stats going into the Germany vs Hungary match

Germany's five goals scored against Scotland leave it just one short of its best-ever group stage tally at the Euro Cup, when it scored six at Euro Cup 2020.

Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy, who turned 29 on Sunday, could make his eighth tournament appearance if he plays against Germany. That would set a new record for Hungary, breaking the joint mark Nagy holds with former captain Ádám Szalai.

Germany's victory over Scotland saw the team win its European Championship opener for a record-extending eighth time.

Germany vs Hungary Head-to-head

Matches: 37

37 Germany Won: 13

13 Hungary Won: 12

12 Drawn: 12



Germany vs Hungary possible starting XI Germany Hungary 1 Manuel Neuer 1Peter Gulacsi 2 Antonio Ruediger 4Attila Szalai 4 Jonathan Tah 14Bendeguz Bolla 18 Maximilian Mittelstaedt 11Milos Kerkez 6 Joshua Kimmich 6Willi Orban 17 Florian Wirtz 2Adam Lang 23 Robert Andrich 8Adam Nagy 21 Ilkay Gundogan 20Roland Sallai 10 Jamal Musiala 13Andras Schafer 8 Toni Kroos 10Dominik Szoboszlai 7 Kai Havertz 19Barnabas Varga

Euro Cup 2024: Germany vs Hungary live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

(With AP/PTI inputs)