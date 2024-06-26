Home / Sports / Football News / Euro Cup 2024 tonight game: GEO vs POR live match time CZE vs TUR streaming

The Georgia vs Portugal football match as well as the Czechia vs Turkiye football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 27

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
On the last day of the group stage fixtures in Group F of the Uefa European Championships 2024, commonly known as Euro 2024, being held in Germany, teams will put in their all to get a spot in the Round of 16. 

In the first match that starts at 12:30 AM IST (June 27), Georgia and Portugal will go head-to-head at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Portugal have already qualified with six points in their kitty while Georgia will need a win to make a case for themselves for a Round of 16 spot. 

Georgia vs Portugal head-to-head 

Matches played: 1
Georgia won: 0
Portugal won: 1
Drawn: 0

Euro Cup 2024: Georgia vs Portugal live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Georgia vs Portugal match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

Georgia vs Portugal football match will take place at midnight i.e. Thursday, June 27 (IST). 

At what time will the Georgia vs Portugal match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

Georgia vs Portugal football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 27. 

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Georgia vs Portugal Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast Georgia vs Portugal match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of Georgia vs Portugal match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Georgia vs Portugal match in India.

Czechia vs Turkiye UEFA Euro Cup 2024 match

In the second match of Group F, Czechia will take on Turkiye at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. While Turkiye have one point from their win against Georgia, Czechia have a chance to win this match and get into the Round of 16 with four points to their name. They drew a game against Georgia and lost to Portugal. 

Czechia vs Turkiye head-to-head

Matches Played- 11
Czechia won- 5
Turkiye won-5
Drawn-1

Euro Cup 2024: Czechia vs Turkiye live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Czechia vs Turkiye match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Czechia vs Turkiye football match will take place at midnight on Thursday ie June 27.

At what time will the Czechia vs Turkiye match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Czechia vs Turkiye football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 27.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Czechia vs Turkiye Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Czechia vs Turkiye match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Czechia vs Turkiye match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Czechia vs Turkiye match in India.

