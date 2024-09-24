Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Football pitch collapses as parts of the UK are hit by flash floods

In the capital, the London Fire Brigade said emergency responders received some 350 flood-related calls. The service said these included rescuing people trapped in cars.

Photo: Shutterstock
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
A soccer pitch in London collapsed and other parts of the United Kingdom were submerged by flash floods Monday after some areas saw a month's worth of rainfall in 24 hours.

Roads were closed, some train lines in London were suspended and dozens of people reported their houses being submerged as parts of central and southern England saw about 60 to 80 millimeters (2 to 3 inches of rainfall. A few locations were expected to be hit by more than 120 mm (4.7 inches) of rain, weather forecasters said.

In the capital, the London Fire Brigade said emergency responders received some 350 flood-related calls. The service said these included rescuing people trapped in cars, assisting people from their homes and responding to flooding in underground train stations, roadways, homes and businesses.

At the Cherry Red Records Stadium, AFC Wimbledon's soccer pitch, heavy rains appeared to have left a sinkhole in the pitch, resulting in the cancellation of a match scheduled on Tuesday.


First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

