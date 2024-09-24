US home leg of CONCACAF Nations League quarters to be in St. Louis

The United States will play its home leg of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in St. Louis on November 18, the Americans' first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The game, announced Monday, will be at Citypark, which opened for Major League Soccer's 2023 season. The opening game of the two-leg series will be November 14 or 15. The opponent will be determined by group-stage matches in October.

The US has won the first three editions of the tournament in 2021, '23 and '24.

Pochettino was hired to replace Gregg Berhalter, fired following the Americans' first-round elimination at the Copa America.