Record turnout of disabled fans expected at Champions League match in Spain

The Spanish club has teamed up with AccessibAll, a group promoting better access to sport for disabled fans.

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:08 AM IST
A Champions League match next month between Atletico Madrid and Lille could see a record number of fans with disabilities in the stands.

The Spanish club has teamed up with AccessibAll, a group promoting better access to sport for disabled fans, with the aim of breaking the record for the highest number of supporters with disabilities attending a soccer match.

Atletico hosts Lille on Oct. 23 at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium.

The initiative, which has the support of Spanish authorities, "aims to further enhance inclusivity in football, making it easier for disabled fans to experience the joy of attending live matches, AccessibAll said in a statement.

According to UEFA, soccer's most inclusive match in the world took place last year when 1,740 disabled fans were in attendance at the Benito Villamarin stadium for a game between Betis and Real Valladolid.

Other groups including the Integrated Dreams organisation, which also works to increase the representation of disabled people in sport, and the World Football Summit are involved in the latest attempt at the record.


First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

