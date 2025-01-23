Feyenoord fans banned from Champions League match in Lille due to violence

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Justifying its decision, the ministry added that 3,600 fans 500 of whom were identified as being dangerous had planned to travel to Lille, although only 2,600 seats had been allocated to the club

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Feyenoord supporters have been banned by French authorities from traveling to Lille for next week's final Champions League group game between the two clubs.

In an order published Wednesday, France's interior ministry said there was a real and serious risk of confrontation between fans of the two teams.

Lille hosts Feyenoord on Jan. 29 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The French authorities said Feyenoord's travels are often marred by public order disturbances due to the violent behavior of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team, and they cited several examples of fan violence.

Justifying its decision, the ministry added that 3,600 fans 500 of whom were identified as being dangerous had planned to travel to Lille, although only 2,600 seats had been allocated to the Dutch club.

Of the 1,000 supporters who have nevertheless planned to travel without a stadium admission ticket, it is feared that some will try to force their way into the stadium, it said.

Later Wednesday, Feyenoord's match against Bayern Munich was stopped for seven minutes after kickoff because of poor visibility from clouds of smoke after fans lit flares and fireworks behind one of the goals.

In May 2022, there were violent clashes in France between Marseille and Feyenoord fans outside the Stade Velodrome stadium before the return leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal.

One video showed a Marseille supporter apparently unconscious on the ground as he was helped by fellow fans, while another showed two groups charging at each other shortly before kickoff just outside the stadium.

Around 400 Feyenoord hooligans were present around the city's seaport and there were also clashes the night before the game and after the match.

There were also violent clashes in Lille city center when the club played Bulgarian side Levski Sofia in the Europa League in 2010.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

