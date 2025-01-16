Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League live time and streaming

After consecutive positive results by Ruben Amorim's Manchester United against Liverpool and Arsenal in different domestic competitions, it is time for the Red Devils to focus on the Premier League again and get back on track in order to improve their standings after a poor start to the season which sees them sitting in the bottom half of the table at the moment.

They face another team who is struggling to get results in their favour at the moment, bottom-placed Southampton are also in dire need of points in the Premier League to confirm their status for another season in the league when the 38 matches are played.

Man United have been promising with their performances over a few weeks and will hope to avoid any upset when they host the Saints at Old Trafford this time.

Manchester United team news

Diogo Dalot is unavailable for Thursday's match after receiving two yellow cards in Sunday's FA Cup, meaning Tyrell Malacia may be included in the starting XI at left wing-back.

Andre Onana will return to the lineup despite Altay Bayindir’s standout performance over the weekend. Additionally, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee could be in line for starting roles.

The home side will be missing Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans due to injuries. Amad Diallo, who was dealing with a minor injury heading into Sunday’s cup match, was only used as a substitute. However, after recently committing his future to the club, the Ivorian is expected to start on Thursday.

Southampton team news

Southampton have recently seen the return of Will Smallbone and Gavin Bazunu from long-term injuries. Smallbone made his comeback in the FA Cup match against Swansea over the weekend.

Bazunu, who has recovered from an Achilles rupture, is unlikely to replace Aaron Ramsdale as Southampton's first-choice goalkeeper just yet.

Manager Juric is optimistic that midfielder Flynn Downes will be fit for action at Old Trafford after missing three games due to a thigh injury. However, the visitors will still be without Jack Stephens, Juan Larios, and Ross Stewart for the match.

Mateus Fernandes, on the other hand, is available again after serving his suspension.

Key player battles to look forward to Joshua Zirkzee vs Aaron Ramsdale: The former Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale will have to be at his best if he is stop the likes Joshua Zirkzee who has been revived after a positive performance against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium. Ramsdale also has Newcastle United looking for his signature as the January transfer window is also ongoing and could possible have another audition for the role.

Manchester United vs Southampton Predicted playing 11

Manchester United playing 11 (probable): Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Malacia; Amad, Garnacho; Zirkzee.

Southampton playing 11 (probable): Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood; Bree, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Walker-Peters; Dibling, Archer, Sulemana.

Manchester United vs Southampton live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Manchester United vs Southampton be played in the Premier League 2024/25?

The match between Manchester United and Southampton will be played on Wednesday, January 16, 2025.

What time will Manchester United vs Southampton start in India?

The match between Manchester United and Southampton will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester United vs Southampton in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester United and Southampton will be available on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Southampton in India?

The live streaming of the match between Manchester United and Southampton will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.