How do football players get signed during the January transfer window?

Transfers are a key aspect of football, driving the movement of players between clubs and fueling the sport's dynamic nature. Top clubs regularly engage in high-stakes business deals, spending large sums to sign players who will enhance their squads.

ALSO READ: Top 5 all-time football signings during the January transfer window According to FIFA, 2019 marked a record year for global transfer spending, with clubs investing a staggering $7.35 billion (£5.6bn/$8.15bn) in player acquisitions. This vast amount reflects the financial power of football’s elite clubs, constantly looking to strengthen their teams with top talent.

What is a football transfer?

A football transfer is essentially a business transaction in which a player moves from one club to another. If the player is under contract with the current club, the buying club is expected to pay a transfer fee. The fee is negotiated based on various factors, including the player's quality, contract length, potential future value, and commercial appeal.

How does a football transfer take place?

When a club is interested in signing a player, their representative will usually initiate an enquiry with the player's current club. If the selling club is open to the idea of selling, they will communicate this to the player. The player then evaluates the offer with the help of their agent and advisors, considering the potential move.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights: Barca thump Madrid 5-2 in cup final Negotiations between the two clubs follow, focusing on agreeing upon a transfer fee and any additional clauses, such as sell-on percentages or performance bonuses. Once the clubs agree, the buying club must secure a contract with the player, including salary, bonuses, and contract length.

'Tapping Up' a player

'Tapping up' refers to the practice of contacting a player directly to persuade them to move to another club before going through official channels. Though strictly prohibited by football’s governing bodies, tapping up is a common practice that is often difficult for authorities to detect or regulate.

Role of football agents in transfers

Football agents play a vital role in transfers, acting as legal representatives for players. They negotiate contracts, ensuring their clients get the best deals possible. Agents usually charge fees based on a percentage of the player's earnings, and sometimes they receive bonuses for facilitating transfers. Notable agents like Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes are famous for representing high-profile players and earning significant commissions, earning them the title of 'super agents'.

When can a football transfer happen?

Transfers can only happen during specific windows known as 'registration periods'. These periods typically occur twice a year: the summer and winter transfer windows. The summer window takes place before the start of the season, while the winter window occurs in the middle of the season. Each national association sets its own dates for these transfer windows, applying to both men's and women’s football seasons.

How can a player ask to change his club?

A transfer request is a formal application made by a player to their current club, asking them to facilitate a transfer. If a club consistently rejects transfer bids, the player can issue a transfer request, signaling their desire to leave. While this is not always successful, it can force a club to reconsider selling the player.