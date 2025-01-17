Premier League Highlights: Amad's late heroics hand Man Utd 3-1 win

Amad Diallo proved to be the hero for Manchester United once again, netting a remarkable hat trick in a 3-1 victory over last-place Southampton. The match, held on Thursday, was heading towards disaster for United, who were on the brink of a fourth consecutive home loss for the first time since the 1930s. However, Diallo's timely goals turned the game on its head in just 12 minutes.

The 22-year-old winger from Ivory Coast had already established himself as a crucial player for United, and he delivered in the most dramatic of fashion. With the score tied at 1-1 in the 82nd minute, Diallo scored at the second attempt after his first shot was blocked, bringing United back into the game. He then put United ahead in the 90th minute with a stunning volley from Christian Eriksen's chip. Finally, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Diallo completed his hat trick by dispossessing a Southampton defender in front of an empty net.

Diallo's heroics come on the back of a series of clutch performances. Just two weeks ago, he scored an 80th-minute equalizer against Liverpool, and a month ago, he netted a 90th-minute winner at Manchester City. His consistent performances have made him a key player for United, even earning the trust of manager Ruben Amorim to play as a right-wing back.

“I am ready to play every position,” said Diallo, reflecting his commitment to the club. “I am ready to fight for this club.”

Manager Amorim praised Diallo’s form, stating, "He is in a great moment and having a very good season." The victory lifted Manchester United to 12th place in the league, as they continue to build momentum after recent successes, including a penalty shootout win over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

On the other hand, Southampton’s woes continue, as they remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just six points, while Ipswich slipped into the relegation zone after a 2-0 loss to Brighton.