Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil by 3-2 to enter semifinal

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil by 3-2 to enter semifinal

Israel will now play the winner of the match between USA and Uruguay in the semifinals

IANS San Juan (Argentina)
FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil by 3-2 to enter semifinal

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A solo goal scored by Dor Turgeman saw debutants Israel come from behind to seal a historic 3-2 victory over Brazil and enter the FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinal, here at San Juan Stadium.

With the win on Saturday, Israel became the first debutant to reach the semifinals of a FIFA U-20 World Cup in eight years, since Senegal achieved the feat in 2015.

Israel will now play the winner of the match between USA and Uruguay in the semifinals.

Israel had the better of the first half, but Brazil had its best chance. Marcos Leonardo's excellent strike put Brazil ahead at the start of the second half. But Anan Khalaili equalised with the header. Kaique Rocha then pulled off a superb save to deny Turgeman and send the game to extra time.

Andrey Santos's exquisite flick set up Matheus Nascimento to restore Brazil's lead, but Hamza Shibli turned a cross in at the back post immediately to level things up again.

The decisive moment came at the end of the first half of extra time when Turgeman dribbled through Brazil's defense before unleashing an unstoppable curler past Kaique.

An incredible second period of extra time saw Israel fail to score from the penalty spot twice, but Ofir Haim's side were able to hold on and complete an historic victory.

--IANS

bc/ak

Also Read

Fifa WC, ENG vs SEN Highlights: All-round England into QF, beat Senegal 3-0

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues and everything one must know

Hockey World Cup, IND vs ENG: India eye last 8 spot, England seek revenge

FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to 3rd successive semifinal

Lionel Messi leaves team amid boos after final match: Club website

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his biggest challenge in Saudi Premier League

PSG coach Galtier confirms Messi's departure, says to leave after season

Serie A: AC Milan beats Juventus 1-0 to secure spot in Champions League

Topics :FIFAisraelBrazilfootball

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story