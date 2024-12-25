Football star Cristiano Ronaldo takes family to Lapland for Christmas

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo said it was just a little cold as he posed bare-chested in the snow before taking an icy dip in a pool during a Christmas vacation in Finland's Lapland region.

The 39-year-old Portuguese international traveled with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children, who met Santa Claus in a 10-minute video posted online by Ronaldo on Tuesday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United great appeared to decline to ski with his family. He wished his followers including 645 million on Instagram a Merry Christmas in Spanish.

The Al-Nassr striker is on a winter break from the Saudi Pro League until Jan. 9.