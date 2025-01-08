Business Standard

Sports / Football News / Son Heung-min's Tottenham contract extended for another year until 2026

Son Heung-min's Tottenham contract extended for another year until 2026

Son's deal, which he signed in 2021, was due to expire at the end of the season

South Korea's Son Heung Min with his face mask on during Fifa World Cup, Qatar. Photo:Twitter

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Tottenham has triggered an option to extend Son Heung-min's contract until 2026, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

Son's deal, which he signed in 2021, was due to expire at the end of the season.

Spurs said the South Korea international had become a global star and a modern-day great in his time at the club.

Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has made 431 appearances. The 32-year-old Spurs captain is the club's fourth highest scorer of all time with 169 goals and is No. 18 on the Premier League's list of leading marksmen with 125 goals.

 

He won the Premier League's golden boot in 2021-22.

Son has made 131 appearances for South Korea.

The announcement of his extension came ahead of Tottenham's English League Cup semifinal first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Topics : England Premier League

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

