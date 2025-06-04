Germany vs Portugal Nations League semi-final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin at 12:30 AM IST

Germany and Portugal are set to face off in a pivotal UEFA Nations League semi-final clash in Munich, marking their first-ever encounter in the competition. The host nation, Germany, is making its debut in the tournament's final four, while Portugal is eyeing a second title after securing the inaugural trophy in the 2018/19 edition.

Julian Nagelsmann's team booked their place in the semi-finals with a narrow 5-4 aggregate triumph over Italy. After earning a 2-1 win in the first leg in Milan, the return fixture in Dortmund turned into a six-goal thriller. Goals from Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Tim Kleindienst helped Germany fend off a late surge from the Azzurri to hold on for a 3-3 draw.

Portugal also advanced in dramatic fashion. Trailing 1-0 after the first leg in Copenhagen, they staged a stunning comeback in Lisbon, eventually sealing a 5-2 victory after extra time. Substitute Francisco Trincão was the hero, scoring a crucial equalizer in the 86th minute to force the additional period, before striking again shortly after the restart. Gonçalo Ramos later added a goal to secure the win and propel Roberto Martínez's men into the semi-finals.

The two teams last met competitively during the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage, where Germany emerged victorious with a 4-2 win, also at the Munich Football Arena, the venue for their upcoming Nations League clash.

Germany vs Portugal starting line-ups

Germany starting 11: Ter Stegen, Anton, Tah, Koch, Kimmich, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Sane, Wirtz, Woltemade

Portugal starting 11: D.Costa, Mendes, Inacio, Dias, Neves, Fernandes, R. neves, Silva, Neto, Ronaldo, Trincao

UEFA Nations League semi-final: Germany vs Portugal live telecast and live streaming details

What time does the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal being held?

The semi-final will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to stream the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal live in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.