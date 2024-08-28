Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny retires from professional football at 34

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny retires from professional football at 34

Szczesny joined Arsenal's academy from Legia Warsaw in 2006 as a teenager and was on loan at Brentford (2009-10) before his five years with the Gunners.

football
Photo: Shutterstock
AP Warsaw (Poland)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny retired from professional soccer on Tuesday, two weeks after he left Juventus. The 34-year-old Szczesny, who started his professional career at Arsenal, made 84 appearances for Poland with the last two at this summer's European Championship.

I played the game at the highest level with the best players in history without ever feeling inferior, he said on Instagram. "Everything that I have and everything that I am I owe to the beautiful game of football.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Szczesny joined Arsenal's academy from Legia Warsaw in 2006 as a teenager and was on loan at Brentford (2009-10) before his five years with the Gunners.

He played a total of 181 times for Arsenal, helping the club win the FA Cup in his final game there. He was the joint winner of the Golden Glove award in 2013-14 with Petr Cech.

He signed with Juventus in 2017 after a two-year loan to Roma. Earlier in August, Juventus and Szczesny agreed to terminate his contract.

Szczesny made 252 appearances for Juventus and helped the Italian powerhouse win three Italian league titles, three Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups. "I feel that right now it is time to give all of my attention to my family," he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Croatian footballer Mario Vukovic's ban for doping extended to 4 yrs by CAS

Premier League: Schar retires from int'l football, will focus on Newcastle

Sven-Goran Eriksson, 1st foreign manager to lead England team, dies at 76

Madueke nets hat trick for Chelsea; Arne Slot gets win in Anfield debut

Cardiff player suffers cut by falling advertising screen agianst Swansea

Topics :football

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story