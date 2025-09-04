India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 AFG in 2nd half

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget 2025
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Explore Business Standard
IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan are already out of contention but eager to play spoiler, especially after their surprise win over India in a World Cup qualifier last year.
6:38 PM
6:21 PM
6:20 PM
6:16 PM
6:13 PM
6:11 PM
6:06 PM
5:55 PM
5:52 PM
5:46 PM
5:40 PM
5:34 PM
5:30 PM
5:24 PM
5:07 PM
4:59 PM
4:54 PM
4:45 PM
4:40 PM
4:32 PM
Topics :Football NewsIndian Football TeamIndia vs Afghanistan
First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:29 PM IST