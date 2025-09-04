Home / Sports / Football News / India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 AFG in 2nd half
Live New Update

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 AFG in 2nd half

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan are already out of contention but eager to play spoiler, especially after their surprise win over India in a World Cup qualifier last year.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

6:38 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half kicks off!

The final 45 minutes have begun with India needing an opener as soon as possible to lock in that 3rd place playoff spot.

6:21 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All square at half-time!

The players go down the tunnel with the score at 0-0 as the third place playoff spot is still up for grabs for both of teams.

6:20 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jitin goes just high!

A shot on the half turn by jitin goes just above the crossbar as the half-time whistle gets closer and closer.

6:16 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 minutes added!

Another 5 minutes added as another Afghan player goes down as Irfan gets a yellow card for the coming together this time.

6:13 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ashique with an attempt!

Ashique's shot from far out finds the head of the Afghan defender who was winded by the hit. A positive chance for India as they went up in numbers to attack this time.

6:11 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Change for AFG!

Afghanistan number 15 has to depart with an injury which had him stretchered off in the 40th minute. India need to step up a gear in order to find the opener in the first 45.

6:06 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AFG keeper down!

Afghanistan goalkeeper is down after a coming together with Mahesh in the 32nd minute, as the game had to be stopped

5:55 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gurpreet with a good save!

AFG's number 9 takes a shot from outside the box which was well saved by India's number 1 with an outstretched save to the left in the 23rd minute.

5:52 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India in control!

India have improved in terms of the share of possession but haven't been able to get a good chance so far.

5:46 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Irfan misses the chance!

A cut back from Ashish lands in the feet of Irfan who failed to convert it with the ball getting stuck at his legs inside the box.

5:40 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Corner for India!

A long ball from Bheke followed by a smart otuch by the winger hands India their first corner. The incoming cross is blocked as Anwar Ali miscues it wide of the goa after a rebound.

5:34 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AFG keeping the ball for now!

The Afghanistan are looking patient when they have possession for now and are trying to find gaps in the defence for now.

5:30 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1st half kicks off!

The final group game for India kicks off in Tajikistan as the Men in Blue kick start the fixture.

5:24 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Players come out of the tunnel!

The players come out of the tunnel with Rahul Bheke leading the Indians today.

5:07 PM

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than half an hour away from the match as the anticipation builds up for the Men in Blue tonight.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Football NewsIndian Football TeamIndia vs Afghanistan

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News