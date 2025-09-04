India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES CAFA Nations Cup: Action begins at 5:30 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
It’s a do-or-die clash for the Blue Tigers as they take on Afghanistan at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan today. This final Group B encounter holds huge significance for India, who need a win to keep their hopes of a third-place play-off alive. After a spirited 2-1 victory over Tajikistan in their opener and a heavy 0-3 loss to Iran, Khalid Jamil’s side sits level on points with the hosts but ahead on head-to-head.
A win tonight would all but confirm progression, provided Tajikistan don’t shock Iran. A draw might still be enough if Iran avoid defeat, but a loss would spell elimination.
India will be missing key defender Sandesh Jhingan due to injury, adding to the pressure. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are already out of contention but eager to play spoiler, especially after their surprise win over India in a World Cup qualifier last year.
CAFA Nations Cup 2025 India vs Afghanistan: Probable Starting 11
India starting 11 (probable): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Muhammed Uvais, Suresh Singh, Jeakson Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Irfan Yadwad
Afghanistan starting 11 (probable): Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Sharif Mohammad, Elias Mansour, Mahboob Hanifi, Ruhollah Iqbalzada, Rahmat Akbari, Zolfaqar Nazari, Mohammad Naeem Rahimi, Yama Shirzad, Omid Mosavi, Hossain Zamani.
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan in CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will not be available in India.
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 live streaming: FanCode will live stream the India vs Afghanistan match in CAFA Nations Cup 2025 through their app and website in India.
4:45 PM
India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India coming from a tough defeat!
Iran defeated India by 3 goals to nil last time around as they now have a win and a loss in their Group B. Another win would see them finish at the second spot and provide a morale boosting result for Khalid Jamil's first tournament in charge.
4:40 PM
India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India without their leader!
India will step on the field without their leader Sandesh Jhingan who has been ruled out with a jaw fracture he suffered in the last match vs Iran.
4:32 PM
India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Do-or-die for Men in Blue!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Group B tie between India and Afghanistan at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan. It is a do-or-die tie for the Indians who stand a chance to finish in the top 2 of the points table and earn themselves atleast one more tie in the tournament. Action begins at 5:30 PM IST
