India vs Oman LIVE SCORE CAFA Nations Cup: Both teams relying on defence; India 0-0 Oman (1st half)

India will lock horns with Oman in the third-place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan today. Both sides came agonisingly close to reaching the final, but now the focus shifts to wrapping up their campaigns with a morale-boosting podium finish.

India eye strong finish

The Blue Tigers sealed their playoff berth after a gritty goalless draw against Afghanistan in their final Group B fixture. Their progress was later confirmed when Iran and Tajikistan shared points in a thrilling 2-2 stalemate. India concluded the group stage with four points, thanks to a crucial 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan in their opener. Though Iran topped the pool, India edged Tajikistan on head-to-head advantage, ensuring a spot in the top three. For coach Khalid Jamil, this contest is also a valuable testing ground ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore next month.

Oman’s unbeaten campaign

Oman arrive at the playoff without a single defeat in the competition. They started strongly with a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan before earning successive 2-1 victories over Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Despite their unbeaten streak, they were denied a final berth on goal difference after Uzbekistan’s commanding 4-0 win over Kyrgyzstan shifted the balance in Group A. Oman will now aim to extend their run without losses and cap off their campaign with a statement performance.

Recent meeting

The two sides last crossed paths in March 2021, when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw during India’s first international fixture after the COVID-19 break. With both teams having made significant progress since then, another close battle is anticipated in Tajikistan.

CAFA Nations Cup 2025 3rd-place playoff India vs Oman: Live telecast

The live telecast of India vs Oman in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will not be available in India.

CAFA Nations Cup 2025 3rd-place playoff India vs Oman: Live streaming

FanCode will live stream the India vs Oman 3rd-place playoff match in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 through their app and website in India.

