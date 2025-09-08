India vs Oman LIVE SCORE CAFA Nations Cup: Blue Tigers eye 3rd-spot finish; match starts at 5:30 PM
CAFA Nations Cup 3rd-place playoff live updates: The Blue Tigers sealed their playoff berth after a gritty goalless draw against Afghanistan in their final Group B fixture
India will lock horns with Oman in the third-place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan today. Both sides came agonisingly close to reaching the final, but now the focus shifts to wrapping up their campaigns with a morale-boosting podium finish.
India eye strong finish
The Blue Tigers sealed their playoff berth after a gritty goalless draw against Afghanistan in their final Group B fixture. Their progress was later confirmed when Iran and Tajikistan shared points in a thrilling 2-2 stalemate. India concluded the group stage with four points, thanks to a crucial 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan in their opener. Though Iran topped the pool, India edged Tajikistan on head-to-head advantage, ensuring a spot in the top three. For coach Khalid Jamil, this contest is also a valuable testing ground ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore next month.
Oman’s unbeaten campaign
Oman arrive at the playoff without a single defeat in the competition. They started strongly with a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan before earning successive 2-1 victories over Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Despite their unbeaten streak, they were denied a final berth on goal difference after Uzbekistan’s commanding 4-0 win over Kyrgyzstan shifted the balance in Group A. Oman will now aim to extend their run without losses and cap off their campaign with a statement performance.
Recent meeting
The two sides last crossed paths in March 2021, when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw during India’s first international fixture after the COVID-19 break. With both teams having made significant progress since then, another close battle is anticipated in Tajikistan.
CAFA Nations Cup 2025 3rd-place playoff India vs Oman: Live telecast
The live telecast of India vs Oman in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will not be available in India.
CAFA Nations Cup 2025 3rd-place playoff India vs Oman: Live streaming
FanCode will live stream the India vs Oman 3rd-place playoff match in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 through their app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 India vs Oman 3rd-place playoff match here.
5:10 PM
India vs OMAN LIVE SCORE CAFA Nations Cup 3rd place playoff: Oman's FIFA rankings
Oman's FIFA ranking is 79, which puts them 54 places above their opponents tonight India who are ranked 133rd in the FIFA rankings.
5:00 PM
India vs OMAN LIVE SCORE CAFA Nations Cup 3rd place playoff: Oman's starting line-up
Oman's strating 11: Al Mukhaini (GK), Al Busaidi (C), Al Rushaidi, Al Khamisi, Al Sabhi, Abdulghafur, Al Kaabi, Rahman Al Mushaifri, Mabrook Al Mushaifri, Al Rawahi, Al Mashaikhi
4:51 PM
India vs OMAN LIVE SCORE CAFA Nations Cup 3rd place playoff: India's starting line-up
India's starting 11: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK, C), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Nikhil Prabhu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh, Irfan Yadwad, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Danish Farooq Bhat
4:46 PM
India vs OMAN LIVE SCORE CAFA Nations Cup 3rd place playoff: Underdogs
India willl be the underdogs in the match as they are the second lowest FIFA ranked team in the tournament. If they manage to beat to Oman it can help them rebuid their dominance in the Asian football circuit as they will get the much needed momentum after finishing a big tournament on a high.
4:30 PM
India vs OMAN LIVE SCORE CAFA Nations Cup 3rd place playoff: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 3rd place playoff match between India and Oman. India qualified for the match after finishing second in the group following a 0-0 draw against Afghanistan. However, the Blue Tigers will now aim to end the tournament on a high with a win today. But will they succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
