India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: SGP 0-0 IND in 1st half

“We absolutely can’t take this match lightly. It’s an away fixture, and we need a strong result,” said Jamil. “Our mindset is straightforward, we’re going out there to win.”

Reflecting on their previous outing, he added, “The CAFA Cup gave us valuable experience. The players are professionals; they understand what’s at stake and are ready to step up and take responsibility.”

He also stressed the need for tactical flexibility: “We’ll have to adapt our approach as the game unfolds, especially in attack. But make no mistake, this is a crucial match. We must stay alert. Singapore have a strong coach and skilled players, so we can’t afford to underestimate them.”