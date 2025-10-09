Home / Sports / Football News / India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: SGP 0-0 IND in 1st half
Live New Update

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: SGP 0-0 IND in 1st half

India heads into this game bottom of their group, with no room left for slip-ups. Only the group winners will secure a spot in the final tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IND vs SGP
IND vs SGP

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
5:41 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Play stopped due to injury!

Singapore's number 3 takes a blow to the head as play is stopped for his treatment.

5:40 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Good defending by Uvais!

Good defending by Mohd Uvais who clears the defence splitting pass into the box for a corner. The corner is taken shortly as Sunil Chhetri blocks the shot from outside of the box.

5:36 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: SGP comfortable with the ball!

Singapore comfortable with the ball and created half a chance with a shot blocked at the edge of the penalty area by Nikhil Prabhu in the 34th minute.

5:32 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: No clear chance yet!

No clear chance chance created by either of the sides till the half hour mark as India still looking to get hold of possession and get composed in the midfield.

5:28 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Free header missed!

Singapore get a free header from the corner but it is miscued up in the air to the relief of Indian defenders.

5:24 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: India have to be vary of the long ball!

The visitors have to be vary of the long ball being delivered to the final third at the moment as it is causing the defence some amount of trouble so far.

5:22 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: India keeping the hosts back!

India are keeping the hosts at bay for now but are conceding multiple fouls. Sandesh Jhingan booked for a rough tackle in the midfield.

5:16 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Bheke misses a good chance!

Rahul Bheke misses a golden chance as the freekick that found him was headed wide of the goal in the 14th minute.

5:15 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Colaco good on the ball!

Winger Liston Colaco looking good with the ball for now as twisted and turned to get the ball up the midfield but the final third passing was missing again.

5:13 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: India survive a scare!

A deep cross in the box by Singapore and Stewart miscues the shot from close range after a header clearance from Jhingan. India not able to make clear chances through the middle for now.

5:08 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Chance wasted!

Muhd Uvais caught offside in what could have been a good chance with a cross in the box for India.

5:04 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Both teams showing intent!

The first two minutes see both teams trying to attack the opponent's goal with 2 early chances created. The tempo of the game is looking high for now.

5:01 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Action begins!

The match kickoff at the Singapore national stadium as India look to start strong tonight.

4:57 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: National anthems done!

The national anthems are over as the game kickoffs in a few minutes now.

4:55 PM

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Teams line up!

Teams line up ahead of the clash with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu leading the Indian side.
First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

