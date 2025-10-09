India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Must win tie for IND; Kickoff at 5 PM
India heads into this game bottom of their group, with no room left for slip-ups. Only the group winners will secure a spot in the final tournament in Saudi Arabia.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round qualifiers will see India taking on Singapore in a must-win encounter at the Singapre National Stadium tonight. This is the first of a crucial two-legged fixture, with today's clash happening in Singapore, and the return leg scheduled for October 14 in Goa.
India heads into this game bottom of their group, with no room left for slip-ups. Only the group winners will secure a spot in the final tournament in Saudi Arabia, making every point from here on absolutely vital. With a FIFA ranking of 134, the Blue Tigers face an uphill battle, but new head coach Khalid Jamil will be hoping to script a turnaround.
After a turbulent year marked by multiple managerial changes and inconsistent form, Jamil has named a 23-man squad for this leg. The return of legendary striker Sunil Chhetri is a major boost, though absences of key names like Apuia and Abhishek Singh Tekcham are setbacks. The team will rely heavily on seasoned campaigners Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to bring calm and structure to the side.
Historically, India has struggled against Singapore, winning just 4 of their 13 meetings. Their most recent clash in 2022 ended in a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Singapore tops the group with 4 points and comes into this game confident after a recent win over Bangladesh.
For India, this is a do-or-die battle, only a win will keep their hopes alive.
Singapore vs India starting 11
Singapore starting 11 (probable): Izwan Mahbud; Ryhan Stewart, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Shah Shahiran; Kyoga Nakamura, Harhys Stewart; Shawal Anuar, Ui-young Song, Glenn Kweh; Ikhsan Fandi
India starting 11: Gurpreet SIngh Sandhu (gk & c), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Nikhil Prabhu, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Louis Nickson, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Muhammed Uvais
Singapore vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifier live telecast: The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will not be available in India.
Singapore vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifier live streaming: The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
4:40 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Khalid Jamil optimistic ahead of the clash!
4:34 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 20 minutes away from the kickoff now as the anticipation builds up among Indian fans.
4:27 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: India starting lineup!
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk & c), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Nikhil Prabhu, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Louis Nickson, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Muhammed Uvais
4:22 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: H2H stats!
India has traditionally found it tough against Singapore, managing only 4 victories in 13 encounters between the two sides. Their latest meeting in 2022 finished in a 1-1 stalemate. In contrast, Singapore currently leads the group with 4 points and enters the match with momentum following a recent win over Bangladesh.
4:14 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: India's talisman returns!
The comeback of iconic striker Sunil Chhetri provides a significant lift for the team, although the absence of key players like Apuia and Abhishek Singh Tekcham is a notable blow. India will count on experienced figures such as Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to offer stability and composure on the field.
4:07 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: India in dire need of points!
India enters this match at the bottom of their group, leaving no margin for error. With only the top team advancing to the final tournament in Saudi Arabia, every remaining point is crucial. Ranked 134th by FIFA, the Blue Tigers face a tough challenge, but newly appointed head coach Khalid Jamil will aim to spark a revival in their campaign.
4:01 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Kickoff at 5 PM IST!
Hello and welcome to te live coverage fo the AFC Asian Cup qualifier tie between Singapore and India. A do-or-die for bottom placed India who will hope to get a much needed first win of the campaign tonight against group leaders Singapore. Kick off at 5 PM IST as Khalid Jamil and his men look to get some points on the board.
Topics : Football News Indian Football Team
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:59 PM IST