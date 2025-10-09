India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Must win tie for IND; Kickoff at 5 PM

The AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round qualifiers will see India taking on Singapore in a must-win encounter at the Singapre National Stadium tonight. This is the first of a crucial two-legged fixture, with today's clash happening in Singapore, and the return leg scheduled for October 14 in Goa.

India heads into this game bottom of their group, with no room left for slip-ups. Only the group winners will secure a spot in the final tournament in Saudi Arabia, making every point from here on absolutely vital. With a FIFA ranking of 134, the Blue Tigers face an uphill battle, but new head coach Khalid Jamil will be hoping to script a turnaround.

After a turbulent year marked by multiple managerial changes and inconsistent form, Jamil has named a 23-man squad for this leg. The return of legendary striker Sunil Chhetri is a major boost, though absences of key names like Apuia and Abhishek Singh Tekcham are setbacks. The team will rely heavily on seasoned campaigners Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to bring calm and structure to the side.

Historically, India has struggled against Singapore, winning just 4 of their 13 meetings. Their most recent clash in 2022 ended in a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Singapore tops the group with 4 points and comes into this game confident after a recent win over Bangladesh.

For India, this is a do-or-die battle, only a win will keep their hopes alive.

Singapore vs India starting 11

Singapore starting 11 (probable): Izwan Mahbud; Ryhan Stewart, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Shah Shahiran; Kyoga Nakamura, Harhys Stewart; Shawal Anuar, Ui-young Song, Glenn Kweh; Ikhsan Fandi

India starting 11: Gurpreet SIngh Sandhu (gk & c), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Nikhil Prabhu, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Louis Nickson, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Muhammed Uvais

Singapore vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifier live telecast: The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will not be available in India.

Singapore vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifier live streaming: The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.