Ireland, Turkey and Italy bid to host Euro 2028 and 2032, confirms UEFA

UEFA announced that it received three bids from Britain and Ireland, Turkey and Italy to host the 2028 and 2032 European Championships.

These includes a joint bid from Britain and Ireland, represented by the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scotland and Wales to bid for EURO 2028, while Turkey is interested in either EURO 2028 or 2032, the UEFA said on Wednesday.

The Italian Football Federation submitted its bid dossier for EURO 2032, a Xinhua report said.

The UEFA Executive Committee will decide the hosts in October.

