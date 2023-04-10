Messi breaks Ronaldo's record, scores 702 goals in top 5 European Leagues

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the two most followed megastars of this age in football. And it seems impossible to keep these giants away from the headlines. This time, the two superstars are making the headlines as Lionel Messi has broken the record of Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring his 702nd goal in Europe’s top five leagues with a strike against Nice in Ligue 1.

The Argentina superstar reached this landmark in 105 fewer games than Ronaldo.

Currently, Ronaldo is leading the race for most goals overall. He has scored 712 goals, against Messi's 702. But 11 of Ronaldo's goals have come for Al-Nassr, which is outside of Europe's top five leagues.

Messi has scored 19 goals in 34 appearances for PSG, while Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for both Al-Nassr and Manchester United combined.