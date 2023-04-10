Home / Sports / Football News / Messi breaks Ronaldo's record, scores 702 goals in top 5 European Leagues

Messi breaks Ronaldo's record, scores 702 goals in top 5 European Leagues

Lionel Messi has gone past Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring his 702nd goal in the top 5 European Leagues. He has also scored his 100th goal in PSG this season

New Delhi
Messi breaks Ronaldo's record, scores 702 goals in top 5 European Leagues

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the two most followed megastars of this age in football. And it seems impossible to keep these giants away from the headlines. This time, the two superstars are making the headlines as Lionel Messi has broken the record of Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring his 702nd goal in Europe’s top five leagues with a strike against Nice in Ligue 1.

The Argentina superstar reached this landmark in 105 fewer games than Ronaldo.

Currently, Ronaldo is leading the race for most goals overall. He has scored 712 goals, against Messi's 702. But 11 of Ronaldo's goals have come for Al-Nassr, which is outside of Europe's top five leagues.

Messi has scored 19 goals in 34 appearances for PSG, while Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for both Al-Nassr and Manchester United combined.

Messi's goal was the 100th of the season
Last week was not so great for Messi, as he disappointed PSG fans at the Parc des Princes in two straight games. But Messi's performance in PSG's last game helped his team defeat Nice 2-0. At the game, Messi scored PSG's 100th team goal of the season.

Future of Messi and PSG
Messi's contract with PSG is very expensive, and it's about to expire soon. Messi Joined PSG for two years in 2021, after Barcelona, where he had spent almost his entire professional career.

In late December, after the FIFA World Cup, reports emerged that Messi had agreed to extend his contract with PSG. However, there has been no official announcement from PSG or Messi on the extension.

Topics :lionel messifootballMessichristiano ronaldo

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others likely playing at last World Cup

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Football's hottest debate rages on

Messi's World Cup triumph to Ronaldo's fall: Football's journey in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo fined, suspended for two games for incident with fan

Messi scores and assists in PSG win, helps maintain a six-point lead

Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick

Messi and PSG saga: What next? A look at the options if he leaves PSG

Manchester United 1-0 Brentford in premier league ends losing streak

India vs Kyrgyzstan: India bags Hero Tri-Nation trophy defeating Kyrgyz

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story