Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
Portugal kick off the final phase of their campaign to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, traveling to face the Republic of Ireland.
 
Sitting comfortably at the top of Group F, Portugal require just two points from their remaining two matches to book their place in what Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed could be his last World Cup, provided the team qualifies.
 
The Portuguese will aim to seal qualification in their first attempt as they face an Ireland side that still harbors hopes of making it through. However, the Irish team's ambitions could be dashed if Portugal claim victory and Hungary defeats bottom-placed Armenia.
 
Ireland team news
 
Roma loanee Evan Ferguson has been sidelined with an ankle injury and will miss out on the squad, along with Sammie Szmodics, Mark Sykes, and Callum O’Dowda.
 
Ryan Manning and Jayson Molumby are both unavailable due to one-match suspensions but aim to rejoin the squad in time for the clash against Hungary, a match that could keep Ireland’s hopes of World Cup qualification alive if they manage a positive result.
 
Portugal team news
 
Portugal will be without key attackers Pedro Neto and Pedro Gonçalves, who have returned to their clubs, Chelsea and Sporting CP, due to injury.
 
Meanwhile, in-form Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead the attack, aiming to extend his record-breaking international goal tally of 143. 
 
Ireland vs Portugal World Cup qualifier starting 11 (probable)
 
Ireland starting 11 (probable): Kelleher; O’Brien, Collins, O’Shea; Coleman, Cullen, Taylor, Johnston; Ebosele, Azaz; Parrott.
 
Portugal starting 11 (probable): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Bernardo, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo.
 
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ireland vs Portugal live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal be played?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal will be played on November 14 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal begin on November 14?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal will start at 1:15 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal?
Aviva Stadium, Dublin will host the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ireland and Portugal will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Topics :Football NewsCristiano RonaldoPortugal national football teamFIFA World Cup

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

