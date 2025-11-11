What is Pubalgia? Injury forcing Lamine Yamal to miss Spanish team matches

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has pulled out of Spain’s latest squad after undergoing a medical procedure to treat pubalgia, a chronic groin injury. The decision has reignited tensions between Barcelona and the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) over the management of the 18-year-old’s fitness.

RFEF ‘Surprised and Dismayed’ by Yamal’s Treatment

In an official statement, the RFEF said it was caught off guard by the procedure:

“The Medical Services of the RFEF wish to express their surprise and discomfort after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure for the treatment of his pubic discomfort that same morning.”

The federation clarified that it had only received a medical report late that night, recommending 7–10 days of rest. As a result, Spain’s medical team decided to release Yamal from international duty “to prioritise his health and well-being.” What Is Pubalgia? Pubalgia is a groin-related injury caused by strain or tears in the soft tissue around the pelvic area. It’s common among athletes and can become a recurring issue if not managed properly. ALSO READ: Club over country? Chiesa refuses Italy call-up to focus on Liverpool Barcelona’s medical staff reportedly wanted to address the issue now to avoid long-term setbacks, insisting that Yamal rest instead of joining the national squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey.

Barcelona Furious Over Spain’s Handling of Yamal Barcelona coach Hansi Flick had previously voiced frustration with Spain’s use of Yamal during September’s international window. “He went with the national team in pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers to play,” Flick said. “They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he still played over 70 minutes. That is not taking care of the player.” While RFEF officials defended their medical handling, Flick doubled down on protecting his player, stressing the need for better coordination between clubs and national teams. Yamal’s Recent Form and Spain’s World Cup Push