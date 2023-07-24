Is Mbappe going to Saudi Arabia? Al Hilal offers 300 million euros to PSG

"Who's going to be able to afford Kylian Mbappe? He is reported to be earning about 2 million euros a week at PSG. His loyalty bonuses are incredible. There have been reports that, if he stays at PSG for another season, he stands to make more than 100 million euros,"Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News said regarding Mbappe's transfer. English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in the French striker.
EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023
Understand it’s worth 300m — record fee.
No talks on player side.
PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready.