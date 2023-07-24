Is Mbappe going to Saudi Arabia? Al Hilal offers 300 million euros to PSG

Kylian Mbappe, the hottest property in football right now is the newest on the list of Saudi Arabian clubs trying to poach top European talents to the West Asian country. Reportedly, Al Hilal has paid 300 million euros to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to initiate talks with Mbappe, who is not willing to continue his stay at the French club.



"Who's going to be able to afford Kylian Mbappe? He is reported to be earning about 2 million euros a week at PSG. His loyalty bonuses are incredible. There have been reports that, if he stays at PSG for another season, he stands to make more than 100 million euros,"Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News said regarding Mbappe's transfer. English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in the French striker.

The Saudi club currently has Snegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Portugal’s Ruben Neves and Perus' Andre Carrillo along with Brazil’s Michael on their team roster of foreign stars.

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé.



Understand it’s worth 300m — record fee.



No talks on player side.



PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

Mbappe was signed by PSG for record 146 million euros in 2018. His current market value is estimated to be around 150 million europs and Real Madrid is the top-most club on the minds of both PSG and Mbappe. But now with almost double the offer from the Saudi club, PSG would be more than willing to go for the offer

Mbappe on the other hand has eyes fixed on a move to Madrid and is willing to sit out the entire eason if PSG don’t let him go on his own terms.