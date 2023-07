Bruno Fernandes replaces Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new captain

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the new captain of Manchester United. The Premier League club announced the appointment on Thursday.

Fernandes has scored 64 goals with 54 assists in 185 games since joining United in 2020 from Sporting Lisbon.

Harry Maguire tweeted Sunday that he was no longer captain of United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag. The central defender made just eight league starts last season, leading to ongoing speculation over his future at Old Trafford.



After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.



So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the…

— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 16, 2023 In Maguire's absence from the side last season, the 28-year-old Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and had been widely expected to be given the permanent role. He featured in all but one of the team's league fixtures as United finished third to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2021.

The squad arrived in the United States on Thursday for a 12-day tour, though Ten Hag will be without midfielder Fred who has remained in England because of personal reasons.