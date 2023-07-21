Home / Sports / Football News / Bruno Fernandes replaces Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new captain

Bruno Fernandes replaces Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new captain

Fernandes has scored 64 goals with 54 assists in 185 games since joining United in 2020 from Sporting Lisbon.

AP Manchester
Bruno Fernandes, new Manchester United captain

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the new captain of Manchester United. The Premier League club announced the appointment on Thursday.

Fernandes has scored 64 goals with 54 assists in 185 games since joining United in 2020 from Sporting Lisbon.

Harry Maguire tweeted Sunday that he was no longer captain of United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag. The central defender made just eight league starts last season, leading to ongoing speculation over his future at Old Trafford.
 

— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 16, 2023
 In Maguire's absence from the side last season, the 28-year-old Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and had been widely expected to be given the permanent role. He featured in all but one of the team's league fixtures as United finished third to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2021.

The squad arrived in the United States on Thursday for a 12-day tour, though Ten Hag will be without midfielder Fred who has remained in England because of personal reasons.

Also Read

English Premier League: Landmark goals for Haaland, Kane; Man City on top

De Gea's Man Utd exit paves the way for Ten Hag's tactical transformation

Man United sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for $57 million

Batter Smriti Mandhana named RCB captain for Women's Premier League

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

Man United sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for $57 million

I-League likely to start in first week of October; Women's League from Nov

Indian football team enters sub-100 FIFA ranking for first time after 2018

FIFA Women's World Cup: Opening ceremony focused on First Nations

FIFA Women's World Cup: Wilkinson takes New Zealand to 1-0 win over Norway

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester United

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story