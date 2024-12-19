Carabao Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live streaming

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Thursday evening in a battle to see who could book a berth in the semi-finals of the competition.

Spurs ended their five-game winless streak over the weekend with a commanding victory over Southampton, and now shift their focus to pursuing silverware. Ange Postecoglou has stated that he "always wins things" in his second season at a club, and this claim will be tested this year.

The EFL Cup is the last trophy Tottenham won, back in 2007/08, when they triumphed over Manchester rivals in the quarter-finals before defeating Arsenal and Chelsea to claim the title.

Since Spurs' last EFL Cup victory, Manchester United have won 13 major trophies, including the Carabao Cup in the 2022/23 season. They defeated Newcastle United in the final to secure their first piece of silverware under the recently sacked Erik ten Hag.

Ruben Amorim's early time in charge at United has been challenging, but it peaked over the weekend. The Red Devils pulled off a remarkable comeback victory at the Etihad Stadium, with Amad Diallo playing a key role in their dramatic late win over Manchester City.

Tottenham vs Man United Head to Head (Last 5 games)

Tottenham: 2 wins

Also Read

Man Utd: 1 win

Draws: 2

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Tottenham's defense has been heavily affected by injuries this season, and Destiny Udogie has now become a new concern after being substituted in the first half of the weekend’s win at St Mary's Stadium. However, Postecoglou has stated that the Italian defender still has a chance of being available for Thursday night's match.

With Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, and Cristian Romero all currently unavailable, Postecoglou will be hoping for some positive news regarding Udogie, as options in the defense continue to dwindle.

Further up the pitch, Rodrigo Bentancur remains sidelined due to suspension, while Richarlison, Mikey Moore, and Wilson Odobert are also out, leaving Spurs’ squad increasingly stretched.

Manchester United team news

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were both notably absent from the matchday squad against Manchester City, and Rashford has since expressed his desire for a "new challenge," signaling a potential exit in the January transfer window. With Manchester United also looking into 'leaks' within the dressing room, it will be intriguing to see if either player is involved in the upcoming match in north London.

Mason Mount and Noussair Mazraoui were both substituted during the Man City game due to fitness concerns. Mount is confirmed to be sidelined for Thursday’s match, while Mazraoui’s availability will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United playing 11:

Tottenham Hotspur playing 11 (probable): Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Carabao Cup 2024-25 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live telecast and streaming details When will Tottenham Hotspur play their Carabao Cup match against Manchester United? Tottenham Hotspur will be played on December 18 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. What time will Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United begin in the Carabao Cup in India? The match will start on Thursday night at 1:30 AM IST in India. Manchester United playing 11 (probable): Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Malacia; Amad, Fernandes; Hojlund.

Where will the live telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United be available in India?

The live telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Carabao Cup won't be available in India.

Where will the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United be available in India?

The live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United will be available on the FanCode app.