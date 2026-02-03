ISL 2025/26 finally finds streaming partner amid major financial cuts

After months of uncertainty, the Indian Super League (ISL) has secured a broadcasting partner for its truncated 2025/26 season. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) officially announced on Monday that FanCode, the digital streaming platform owned by Dream Sports, will hold the exclusive media rights for the upcoming season, which begins on February 14. However, the deal's value paints a sobering picture for the league’s financial health.

FanCode Acquires Broadcasting Rights Amid Crisis

FanCode’s winning bid for the media rights is set at Rs 8.62 crore for the season. This comes in stark contrast to the Rs 550 crore valuation for the last two seasons, where broadcasting rights were pegged at Rs 275 crore per season. With 91 matches scheduled for the 2025/26 edition, the value per match has plummeted from Rs 1.68 crore to just Rs 9.47 lakh – a dramatic decline of nearly 95 percent.

"The value of each match in ISL has drastically reduced, reflecting the financial strain across the league," said an insider. The sharp drop in value is reflective of the significant challenges faced by the league and its clubs, especially after a prolonged period of stagnation. Production Rights Awarded to KPS Studios Along with the broadcasting deal, Kaleidoscope Production and Services (KPS) Studios was granted the production rights for the league, both domestically and internationally. KPS, which has previously handled the production of I-League and Durand Cup matches, will receive Rs 5.22 crore for their services.

While FanCode has secured the digital rights, the platform is expected to collaborate with a partner for television broadcasting. “FanCode is a digital streaming platform, and discussions are underway regarding television broadcasts,” the AIFF confirmed. The final decision on the television partner will be taken after discussions with the AIFF and ISL clubs. Financial Strain Affects Clubs and Players The sharp decrease in broadcasting revenue comes at a time when clubs in the ISL are already facing severe financial strain. Bengaluru FC, a former champion, revealed that their players, including star forward Sunil Chhetri, had agreed to take pay cuts in response to the league’s financial difficulties. Parth Jindal, the club’s owner, took to social media to express his gratitude, calling the pay cuts “one of the toughest decisions” the club had to make.

“I am grateful to all the first-team players who have agreed to reduce their remuneration during this phase. Without a doubt, this was one of the toughest decisions we have had to make as a club,” Jindal wrote on X. Similarly, FC Goa players, including India captain Sandesh Jhingan, also accepted pay cuts, which the club described as a “selfless” act. The global football players' body, FIFPro, has urged ISL clubs to ensure players’ contractual rights are respected despite the financial challenges. The Road Ahead: A Shaky Start for ISL 2025/26 The financial turmoil surrounding the league can be traced back to the expiration of the AIFF’s 15-year commercial rights deal with Reliance Sports in December 2025. The expiry of the deal, which would have covered a regular season, created a deadlock between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the subsidiary of Reliance that operates the league. As a result, the 2025/26 season faced an indefinite delay, leaving ISL clubs in limbo.