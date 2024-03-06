Home / Sports / Football News / ISL: Why would East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata derby have late kickoff?

The 'big match' was originally scheduled for a 7.30 pm kickoff but the local police had expressed concern about providing security

East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan for the first time in nearly five years to grab the bargging rights of Kolkata Derby in a Durnad Cup match. Photo: East Bengal and Durand Cup
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 6:10 AM IST
Indian Super League's return leg of the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now have a late kickoff time of 8.30pm on March 10, the red-and-gold announced on Tuesday.

"The club management can confirm that our upcoming derby against Mohun Bagan SG will take place at Kolkata's VYBK on March 10 from 8.30pm," East Bengal FC posted on their official 'X' handle.

The 'big match' was originally scheduled for a 7.30pm kickoff but the local police had expressed concern to provide security, citing Trinamool Congress' mega Brigade Rally in the city on the same day.

There was also speculation that the derby might be postponed or shifted to some other venue outside Bengal.

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 6:09 AM IST

