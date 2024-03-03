Home / Sports / Football News / Football: AIFF legal head accuses President Kalyan Chaubey of corruption

Football: AIFF legal head accuses President Kalyan Chaubey of corruption

Bhattacharjee also alleged that Chaubey made attempts to 'siphon off money from the federation's exchequer' and used AIFF fund for personal expenses.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey at Global Soccer Conclave (File Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Principal legal advisor Nilanjan Bhattacharjee on Saturday made serious "corruption allegations" against president Kalyan Chaubey, who termed them baseless and said he would take legal action.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhattacharjee said Chaubey worked out "corruption avenues" through non transparent tender process and preferential allotment of tender.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bhattacharjee also alleged that Chaubey made attempts to "siphon off money from the federation's exchequer" and used AIFF fund for personal expenses.

"...through coercion and at his own subservient interest, allotted numerous tenders such as broadcasting of I-League (last season), IWL, Santosh Trophy in favour of one (company; name withheld) which happens to be close to the incumbent president," Bhattacharjee wrote in the letter, which is in possession of PTI.

"Further tenders running into crores were allotted to the same service provider for broadcasting of futsal and other such tournaments," he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was also marked to Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.
 

He said even the tender for the ongoing Santosh Trophy was also given to the same entity.

Bhattacharjee claimed that when he suggested safeguards in subsequent tenders, Chaubey attempted to "malign" his image and professional integrity.

"Crores of money have been spent by the current president for his personal trips, hotel stays. For his numerous Bangalore trip alone, a conservative estimation of more than Rs 40 lakhs has been spent to fund his business class travel, local conveyance and hotel stays."

When contacted by PTI, Chaubey said he has gone through the allegations and he will take legal action.

"All these (allegations) are baseless. I will reply legally," Chaubey said.

Bhattacharjee said he was appointed after Chaubey took charge as AIFF head in September 2022 and his tenure was extended recently.

"My first tenure ended in October last year. It got extended by another year after that. But I would not care if I am terminated from my job," he told PTI.

Bhattacharjee had earlier alleged that the AIFF did not pay him his retainership sum for a couple of months last year but later got it.

Also Read

AIFF president Chaubey proposes pan-India inter-university football League

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

AIFF sacks secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran due to breach of interest

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

'Sin bin': FIFA rules panel scraps plan for blue cards in football

Haaland scores five goals in Man City's 6-2 rout of Luton in the FA Cup

Messi's Argentina to play against Costa Rica in Los Angeles on March 26

Lionel Messi nominated again for Laureus World Sportsman of Year Award

Messi now has 500 million followers on Instagram; check who is ahead of him

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :All India Football Federation

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story