Home / Sports / Football News / Jota out for months, confirms Klopp; Liverpool's injury crisis deepens

Jota out for months, confirms Klopp; Liverpool's injury crisis deepens

The Portugal international hurt his right knee in the first half of Liverpool's 4-1 win at Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp (AP photo)
AP Liverpool (England)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be missing for months because of injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday.

The Portugal international hurt his right knee in the first half of Liverpool's 4-1 win at Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

We have Diogo with a knee issue ruled out it will obviously take months, Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's home match against Luton on Wednesday.

The injury potentially threatens Jota's involvement in the European Championship in Germany starting in June.

Liverpool's injury crisis has deepened, with nine senior players unavailable heading into a key period of the season that includes the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Klopp didn't give a return date for injured pair Curtis Jones or Alisson Becker and he described Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai as longer term problems. Striker Darwin Nunez was replaced at halftime against Brentford as a precaution.

Also Read

FA Cup 2024 - Arsenal vs Liverpool football live match time, streaming

EPL 2023-24: Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

Manchester City keeps the pressure on Liverpool in EPL title race

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

EPL: Haaland comes to Man City's rescue in 1-0 win over Brentford

Man United to make a move for key Newcastle official amid club's reboot

Premier League: Mo Salah scores on return as Liverpool routs Brentford 4-1

Mbappe to leave PSG; Real Madrid free to make another run for the Frenchman

FIFA Rankings: India drops 15 places to 117th, worst in seven years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :English Premier LeagueLiverpool Football ClubLiverpoolfootball

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story